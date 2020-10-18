President Al-Mashat discusses with FM the Ministry’s activity in communicating with the abroad

YemenExtra

Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, met today with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Hisham Sharaf Abdullah.

The meeting reviewed the diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the aggression and siege facing Yemen for the sixth year sequentially, and the worst humanitarian catastrophe in the modern era that ensued.

Meeting discussed the aspects related to communicating with the abroad, to emphasize Yemen’s position that adheres to a just and honorable peace for the Yemeni people and to positively deal with

any initiatives in this regard.

President Al-Mashat praised the diplomatic efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stressing the importance of continuing these efforts to uncover crimes and violations of aggression against the Yemeni people.