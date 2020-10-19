Al-Houthi Calls For Probe Into Torture Of Yemeni War Prisoners

Mohammad Al-Houthi welcomed the international support for the prisoner exchange deal.

He stressed that the prisoners’ issue is humanitarian and is not subject to any political or military consideration.

Another Hand, Al-Houthi called , for forming an independent commission to probe the torture that the Yemeni war prisoners subjected to in the US-Saudi aggression detention centers .

He confirmed the readiness of the national team for total exchange of war prisoners and ending this humanitarian issue, including the former defense minister Mahmoud Al-Subaihi and all prisoners of other nationalities.