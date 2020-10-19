Oct.18: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violation in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Sunday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

Marib: 4 raids by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition warplanes targeted the districts of Mahlia and Rahba.

In Saada: 3 raids by the aggressive Saudi coalition fighters targeted the Al-Fer area in Wadi Kataf region and two raids on the Al-Zahir and Baqim district.

In Najran, a Saudi raid targeted the Shabkah area.

In Hodeidah, violations of the ceasefire continued by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Roomrecorded 127 violations, including 9 drone strikes on Khamseen Street in the city of Hodeidah and Al-Faza area.