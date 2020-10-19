Parliament listens to letters on Govt’s achievement report for 2019, draft performance plan for 2020
YemenExtra
The Parliament, chaired by the Speaker Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, on Monday listen to the government’s letters regarding the two draft Government Achievement Report for 2019 and the Government Performance Plan for 2020.
The Parliament also listened to the executive summary of the report, as well as the summary of the plan’s indicators, and decided to refer that to the relevant committees for studying and informing the House of the results.