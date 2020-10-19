YPC organizes press conference over detaining ships at sea

YemenExtra

Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) has organized a press conference at Hodeida port to review the repercussions of the continued detention of oil ships by the US-Saudi-aggression coalition.

In the conference held at the commercial dock in front of the ship “Damas”, which arrived on Saturday at the port, acting Governor Mohammad Ayyash Qahim confirmed that the detention of oil vessels is a clear violation of the Swedish Agreement and its provisions.

Qahim said that the silence of the United Nations encouraged the countries of the aggression coalition to commit more violations, expressing the regret that the redeployment team in Hodeida did not report any information on the abuses or crimes committed by the countries of the aggression coalition.

The release of the tanker “Damas” comes after being held for 200 days at sea off Jizan despite having an entry license by the United Nations, the executive director of Yemen Petroleum Company Eng. Ammar al-Adhruee said.

He explained that the company carried out more than 550 vigils in front of the United Nations office in coordination with all sectors to demand the release of oil ships.

19 ships are still detained by the aggression coalition carrying 232,955 tons of gasoline, 176,574 tons of diesel, 16,356 tons of domestic gas, and 40,502 tons of diesel, al-Adhruee said.

The executive director of the oil company pointed out that more than 50 percent of the service sectors had collapsed, indicating that within 145 days only 12 percent of the actual need for fuel was released.

He indicated that a World Food Program (WFP) ship would arrive within a few days carrying aid to the Yemeni people.

The statement held the United Nations responsible for its participation in increasing the suffering of the Yemeni people.

It demanded fair compensation for all direct and indirect losses resulting from the acts of piracy that the ships suffered at sea.