Oct. 19: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions.

In Saada, a citizen was killed and two others were wounded by Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted the Shada district, near the Yemeni-Saudi border.

In Ma’rib, the Saudi-led aggressive warplanes launched 7 raids on Majzar district, 6 raids on Sirwah district, and 3 raids on Rahba and Jabal Murad districts.