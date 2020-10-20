An Oil Tanker Carrying Petrol Arrives at Yemen’s Port of Hodeidah After 174 Days of Detention

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company announced today, Tuesday, the arrival of a gasoline loaded ship after being detained for 174 days by the forces of the Saudi-American coalition aggression. However, the aggressive coalition continues to detain 16 other oil derivative tankers.

The company stated on its Facebook page that the ship “Nima”, which arrived at the port of Hodeidah today, carrying 27,972 tons of petrol.

The YPC pointed out that the released tanker obtained a permit from the United Nations on April 29, but then it was detained by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition for a period of 174 days, noting that the total delay fine amounted to three million and 828 thousand dollars.

The Yemeni Oil Company announced yesterday evening, Monday, that the aggression forces are holding 17 oil tankers, including two ships carrying diesel and two ships carrying domestic gas.

Moreover, the company noted that the Saudi aggressive coalition is still holding 13 tankers loaded with gasoline and diesel and with a total tonnage of (353,031) tons, for varying periods. The maximum detained tanker has reached a period of “200” days, despite all these ships went through the mechanism of the verification and inspection mission in Djibouti (UNVIM) and obtaining UN permits.

The executive director of the oil company, Ammar Al-Adrai, confirmed, yesterday, Monday, that the company’s stock of gasoline has ended completely and that the company’s last two stations have stopped supplying fuel to citizens.

For six months, Yemen has been suffering from a suffocating crisis in oil derivatives, which exacerbated the already inferior health situation in the country and stopped hospitals and oxygen factories from providing their services to citizens.