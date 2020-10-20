After 133 Days of Detention, the Arrival of a Gas Ship to Yemen’s Hodeidah Port

YemenExtra

A gas carrier arrived at Hodeida port after it was detained for more than 133 days by the aggression coalition, Yemen Gas Company (YGC) said yesterday, Monday.

“Claudia” ship, loaded with 7,865 tons of domestic gas, arrived at the port of Hodeidah on Monday, the deputy executive director of Yemen Gas Company (YGC) Mohammed al-Qudaimi stated.

Earlier, Yemen Petroleum Company Eng. Ammar al-Adhru’ai noted that 16 ships are still detained by the aggression carrying 232,955 tons of gasoline, 176,574 tons of diesel, 16,356 tons of domestic gas, and 40,502 tons of Mazut.