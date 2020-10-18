The arrival of an oil ship after 200 days of detention by the Saudi aggression

YemenExtra

The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) announced the arrival of the “Damas” tanker to the port of Hodeidah after being detained for 200 days by the navy of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition.

The company stated in a statement that the fines for seizing the “Damas” exceeded four million dollars and that it was carrying more than twenty-nine thousand tons of diesel.

Moreover, the YPC emphasized that the United Nations is complicit with the aggressive coalition in all international piracy crimes against oil tankers, noting that the company reserves its full right to demand fair compensation for all the losses resulting from these seizures.

The company stressed that it will put all of its efforts to release the 19 detained oil tankers, for it believes that it is their responsibility and their humanitarian duty.