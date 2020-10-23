SDF provides shelter materials for IDPs in Capital

YemenExtra

The Sustainable Development Foundation (SDF) started on Wednesday distributing shelter materials for 1,000 displaced families in the districts of capital Sana’a.

Shelter materials distribution, which is carried out by the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Community Centre, continues until October 27, said IDPs Community Centre director Ahmed Abdullah.

The distribution is implemented in coordination with the branch of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation (SCMCHA) in the Capital.

The aim of the shelter materials is to alleviate the suffering of the displaced families in the capital Sana’a, Abdullah said.