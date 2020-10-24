Oct. 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, two citizens were killed by Saudi border guards’ fire in the Al-Raqo area within Munabeh district, near the border.

In Ma’rib province, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression carried out 22 raids on Medghal district and 10 raids on Jouba district.

As for Al-Jawf, two Saudi raids targeted the Al-Marazeeq area in the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Al-Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the mercenaries of the Saudi aggressive coalition targeted with more than 11 artillery and tank shells the village of Al-Hadeed in the Al-Durayhimi district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operation Room announced earlier today that the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries committed 122 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

Among the violations were the launching of 5 raids by Saudi combat drones on 50th Street and Al Jabaliya region, the hovering of two warplanes in the airspace of Haiss as well as 18 spy drones in Haiss, Al Jabaliya, Al-Jah, and 50th Street.

Moreover, 19 violations were conducted with missile and artillery shelling, and 79 violations using diverse weapons.