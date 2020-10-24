Fresh Yemeni Attacks Target Vital Sites in Saudi Arabia

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the Yemeni Air Force carried out offensive operations against strategic sites deep in Saudi Arabia, where it targeted Jizan and Abha airports as well as the Khamis Mushait base.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, stated that the Air Force carried out three attacks using three combat drones, type “Qasef 2k”, on Jizan and Abha airports, in addition to the Khamis Mushait base.

Brigadier General Saree clarified that the three operations with the combat drones successfully and precisely reached their target.

Moreover, the Brigadier General stressed that these attacks come in response to the crimes that are being committed by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition, and also for its continued siege against Yemen.