A Civilian Get Killed by Saudi Border Guards’ Fire in Saada

A civilian was killed today by a Saudi artillery shelling, which targeted Ghafra area in the Al-Zahir district, near the border, an official source from the province reported.

It is noteworthy that, on Friday, two citizens were killed by Saudi border guards in the Al-Raqo area in the Munabeh bordering district.