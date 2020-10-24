FM calls on UN to make efforts to end aggression against Yemen
YemenExtra
Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Friday called on the United Nations to make efforts to end the aggression and blockade imposed on the Yemeni people for the sixth year.
In a congratulatory message to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the United Nations Day, the Foreign Minister noted the importance of the role of the United Nations in bringing peace to the world and working towards sustainable development goals.