FM meets with UNICEF Representative

YemenExtra

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisham Sharaf, met on Wednesday, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Yemen, Sherin Varkey.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed UNICEF’s activities and the efforts exerted in supporting teachers and continuing the educational process.

At the meeting, Sharaf indicated that the aggression destroyed much of the education sector’s infrastructure by targeting schools, universities, and institutes, pointing out that the cash incentives provided for teachers are of great importance, especially in light of the suspension of salaries.

Minister stressed that the Government would continue to provide all facilities for paying the cash incentives to the teachers.

Meanwhile, the UNICEF official affirmed the United Nations’ keenness to continue the educational process, in line with the sustainable development goals, noting that there are efforts to continue this support.