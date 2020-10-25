In a New Offensive, Yemeni Drones Target King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia

YemenExtra

The Air Force managed today, Sunday, to carry out a new offensive operation that targeted King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait using two Qasef 2k combat drones.

The spokesman for the armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a tweet that the operation targeted military aircraft hangars at the base, stressing that the hits were accurate.

In addition, he indicated that the targeting comes in response to the ” enemy’s” air force escalation and its continued siege on the people of Yemen.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday on Saturday, Yemen’s Air Force carried out offensive operations on the airports of Jizan and Abha, and the Khamis Mushait base within Saudi Arabia.