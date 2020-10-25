Oct. 24: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed as a result of the Saudi artillery shelling that targeted the Ghafer area in the Al-Zahir district, near the border.

Moreover, a Saudi missile-artillery shelling targeted separate areas near the Yemeni-Saudi border, which are the Razih and Shada district.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 276 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their loyal local mercenaries, including two airstrikes by combat drones against the Al-Faza region and the hovering of 4 warplanes and 18 spy drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Tuhita, and 50th Street.

Additionally, 41 violations were carried out by missile-artillery shelling and 221 violations were conducted using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the aggressive US-Saudi fighter jets launched 14 raids on the Medghal district.

In Al-Jawf, it launched 4 raids on the Al-Khanjar area in the Khub Wa Sha`af district.