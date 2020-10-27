President Al-Mashat offers condolences on martyrdom of Sports Minister

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on Tuesday, made a phone call to Mohammed Hassan Zaid, son of the Minister of Youth and Sports, who was killed in a treacherous assassination this morning in the capital Sana’a.

During the call, President Al-Mashat expressed his deepest condolences and sympathy for the martyrdom of the great politician Hassan Zaid, who was known for his brave patriotic stances and his bias towards the homeland at various stages.

The President affirmed that the criminals and those involved in this treacherous and cowardly crime would be pursued and brought to justice to receive their deterrent punishment.

In this regard, President Al-Mashat directed the security services to redouble efforts to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible to thwart the criminal plans aimed at destabilizing security and stability in the capital Sana’a.