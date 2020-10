YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, a woman was killed, as a result of the Saudi bombardment in Saada governorate.

A woman was brutally killed after a Saudi artillery shelling targeted a citizen’s house in the “Bani Khouli” area in the Munabeh district.

It is noteworthy that a citizen named “Barqi Allan Al-Manbhi” was just killed yesterday by the Saudi border guards fire near to the Al-Raqo area within the same aforementioned district.