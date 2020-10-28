Oct.27: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the capital, Sana’a, a criminal group, affiliated with the Saudi aggression, assassinated the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hassan Zaid.

In the Saada governorate, a citizen was wounded after Saudi fire targeted his house as he was in it in one of the villages in Razih district, near the border.

In addition, and another citizen was wounded by Saudi missile shelling, which targeted various villages in the district of Razih as well.

In the Hodeidah governorate, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 292 violations conducted by the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces and their local mercenaries in the governorate during the past 24 hours. The violations included the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, and Al-Mazhar, the hovering of 12 spy drones over Al-Jabaliya and Tuhita. Also, 62 violations were conducted with artillery-missile shelling and 215 violations with diverse weapons.

In the governorate of Ma’rib, the warplanes of the aggressive Saudi-led coalition launched 11 raids on the Medghal district and 3 raids on the Serwah district.

In Al-Jawf province, the US-Saudi warplanes carried out 7 airstrikes on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Hajjah, a Saudi fighter conducted a raid on the Al-Mazrak area within the district of Haradh.