Yemenis to Celebrate “Big” Tomorrow for the Prophet’s Birthday

YemenExtra

The Organizing Committee announced that all of the necessary measures have been taken to revive the major event, the annual commemoration of the Prophets birth, Prophet Mohammed, in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, which will be held in Al Sabeen Square and the Al-Thaowra Stadium (For Women) on Thursday.

A member of the Preparation Committee for Al Sabeen Square, Abdul Rahman Al-Wadaf, confirmed that all field teams are alert and that Al-Sabeen Square is fully set to receive its revelers.

“We will strive to convey a distinctive image of the celebration of the Prophet’s birthday, and media crews are ready in the field with their equipment and television transport vehicles,” a member of the media committee, Sadiq Al-Khayati, said.