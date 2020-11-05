Oct 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Wednesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the governorate of Marib, 8 airstrikes were carried out on the Medghal district by warplanes following the Saudi-led aggressive coalition.

In Al-Jawf, 4 Saudi raids were launched on the Al Hazm district and a raid on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Saada, the warplanes of the US-backed Saudi aggression carried out a raid on the Baqim district.

In Hajjah province, the aggressive Saudi fighter jets targeted the Haradh customs with an airstrike.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 229 violations committed by the Saudi aggressive force during the past 24 hours last Wednesday.

A source from the Operations Room stated that violations included the hovering of four spy drones over the airspace of Haiss, Al Jabaliya, and Al Tuhita regions.

Moreover, the Saudi warplanes near the Saudi southern province of Asir, in the Al-Sharqiya area, launched two airstrikes. In addition, it conducted a raid on the Shabakah area in Najran southern province.