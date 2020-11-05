Police Announces the Killing of an ISIS element in Yemen’s Ibb province

YemenExtra

Security forces killed one of the most dangerous elements of ISIS in Taiz province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Salah al-Rashedi, known as Abu Yousef al-Taizi, was killed in the al-Qa’idah area in Ibb province after he resisted the security services and refused to surrender himself to the police, the statement added.

Al-Rashedi was one of the al-Janadiya al-Ulya areas in al-Ta’aiziya district of Taiz and one of the most dangerous elements of a cell affiliated to ISIS, the statement said.

The statement indicated that al-Rashedi was among the cell who gunned down Yassin al-Harawi in the al-Qa’idah area in Ibb.