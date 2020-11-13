The World Food Program Prevents Aid To Those Who Reject America’s Policies ,Al-Houthi said

Mohammad Al-Houthi said the World Food Program (WFP ) prevents those who reject America’s policies from aides.

“who says that he saved the people from death is the same one who kills the Yemeni people, because of preventing the humanitarian aid from reaching Sanaa and the National Salvation Government-held provinces, and reducing donor aid with a political motive,” al-Houthi said in response to statements by David Beasley, Executive Director of the WFP on famine in Yemen.

Al-Houthi, called on its officials and sponsors to put severe controls to limit the practices being made according to political considerations.