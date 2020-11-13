Yemen, UNHCR discuss cooperation in refugees’ issues

YemenExtra

The National Committee for Refugee Affairs (NCRA) discussed here on Thursday tasks of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Office (UNHCR) regarding asylum issues.

Heading by NCRA head, also deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, the meeting touched upon the roles and activities of the UNHCR and its partners towards refugees and asylum seekers.

In the presence of UNHCR Resident Representative Jean-Nicolas Beuze, the meeting also reviewed the mechanisms that regulate the performance of the UNHCR in coordination with the NCRA to handle the mounting challenges of the nonstop influx of refugees.

The NCRA head underlined Yemen’s commitment to fulfilling its international obligations in parallel with national laws and regulations, indicating the exacerbating humanitarian challenges facing Yemen under the military aggression and all-inclusive blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition.

The UNHCR Resident Representative said that the UN organization is fully committed to supporting the efforts of the Yemeni authorities dealing with issues of refugees and asylum-seekers.

He said that the UNHCR office will work with full coordination with the NCRA.