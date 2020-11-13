Yemen’s Wheat Harvest Starts, Expected Amount Over 1000 Tons

YemenExtra

At the inauguration, which was attended by the member of the Shura Council, Abdo Al-Alawi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture stressed the importance of expanding grain cultivation in a way that contributes to enhancing food security, especially in light of the existing challenges due to the aggression and blockade.

The Director of the General Organization for Seed Propagation, Engineer Abdullah Al-Wadie, indicated that the Foundation worked to expand production during the current season by cultivating its areas and contracting with farmers with an area of 250 hectares.

It is expected that the production of the Sharaa Farm to reach 200 tons, and the Corporation’s production to reach 1,000 tons.