Nov. 17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the governorate of Ma’rib, the fighters of the aggressors conducted 14 raids on the Medghal district and 3 raids on the districts of Serwah and Mazar.

In Al-Jawf province, the US-Saudi warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the Al-Khasaf area in Al-Hazm district, and two raids on the Khub Al-Sha`af district.

In Saada governorate, two Saudi raids targeted the Baqem district.

On the border fronts, the warplanes of the Saudi aggressive coalition launched 5 raids on the Al-Shorfa area near Najran Saudi province.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 167 violations committed in the past 24 hours by the Saudi-UAE aggressors.

The violations committed include, the launching of 10 airstrikes by combat UAVs on Al-Jah and Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of two warplanes over Al-Durayhimi and Haiss, the flying of 4 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya and Haiss, in addition to 50 violations by artillery bombardment, and 106 violations using diverse weapons.