Over 27 Children Out of 1,000 Births in Yemen

YemenExtra

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Youssef Al-Hadheri, said that more than 27 children out of 1,000 births die annually.

With regard to the Air Medical Bridge, he described it as the biggest scandal for the United Nations and its organizations, no existence of the air medical bridge except with the statements of the United Nations.

Al-Hadheri added that the Ministry of Health does not count on the United Nations because it is a partner to the US-Saudi aggression in killing the children of Yemen.