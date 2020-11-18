The Liberation of 5 Yemeni Army Prisoners in a Prisoner Exchange

YemenExtra

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, announced today, Wednesday, the liberation of five prisoners from the army and the popular committees, in a prisoner swap through local mediations in Ma’rib front.

“With the help and success of Allah, (five) prisoners of the army and the popular committees were liberated today, Wednesday, in a local-mediated exchange in Marib front,” Al-Murtada said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Al-Murtada revealed that the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs had received a notification from the United Nations to postpone the date of the next round of negotiations, which were scheduled for tomorrow on Thursday, but changed to an unspecified date.

Earlier this week, the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs received an official invitation from the United Nations to attend a new round of negotiations on the prisoners’ case, which was supposed to start on November 19 in the Jordanian capital, Amman.