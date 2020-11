YemenExtra

A UNICEF cargo plane arrived on Tuesday at Sana’a International Airport carrying vaccines for children under five.

The cargo included 5.1 million doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV), said the director of the Vaccines Department in the Immunization Program Taha al-Eqari.

Al-Eqari added the cargo will be used in the polio vaccination campaign the Health Ministry intends to implement in November in a number of provinces.