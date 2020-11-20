Nov. 19: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition of aggression launched 13 raids on Medghal district and 6 raids on Majzar and Serwah districts.

In Al-Bayda, the aggression forces launched 10 raids on the Natih district.

In Saada, a number of 3 airstrikes by the Saudi jets targeted the highway in Shada, near the border, and conducted a raid on the Fer area in the district of Ketaf.

Moreover, Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted diverse areas within the districts of Shada, Razih, and Munebah, which are all near the Yemeni-Saudi border.