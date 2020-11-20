YemenEXtra
Yemen’s Ministry of Information Mourns Board Chairman Mohamed Al Mansour

The Ministry of Information and all its institutions mourned the Chairman of the Board of the Yemeni News Agency “Saba” – Editor-in-Chief Mohammed Yahya Al-Mansour, who passed away today after his fight with the disease.

The ministry said in an obituary statement, that Yemen lost one of its most important media leaders, Mohammed Yahya Al-Mansour, who played a critical role in defending the homeland against the aggressors and siege it is facing.

In addition, the obituary statement mentioned a number of achievements succeeded by Al-Mansour in his career and was a referent for others to learn from.

The Ministry and its affiliated institutions expressed their sincere condolences to the Yemeni media center and the family of the deceased with this tragedy.

