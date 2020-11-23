Health seeks to raise medical services in Saada

YemenExtra

Health Ministry’s Office in Sa’ada province had started to evaluate medical facilities for raising the level of medical services among citizens in the province.

Medical teams assigned by the Health Office in the province began on Sunday to assess the performance of public hospitals, medical facilities, the private sector, and health centers to raise the level of medical services provided to citizens.

The team urged hospital staff and their management to work at a high pace and provide better medical services to serve the province and its people.