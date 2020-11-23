Nov. 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Sunday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib: the air force of the US-Saudi aggression carried out a number of 8 airstrikes on the Medghal district.

In Hajjah: The aggressors launched 4 raids on the city of Haradh and the Al-Mazrak area in the Haradh district.

Near the Saudi province of Najran: Two Saudi raids were launched in the Al-Shabaka area.

In Saada, the Saudi army targeted inhabited villages in the district of Razih, near the border, with missile and artillery shells.

In Hodeidah, according to a source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room:

About 299 violations by the Saudi-UAE forces and mercenaries were recorded during the past 24 hours, including the development of combat fortifications in Al-Faza and the hovering of 10 spy planes in the airspace of Al-Jabaliya, Al-Jah, Kilo 16, Haiss and Al-Faza.

In addition, 51 breaches were conducted using missile and artillery shells, and 236 violations with various weapons.