A Tribal Meeting to Declare Support and Mobilization of Frontlines

Today, Friday, in the Al-Muwaih region within Ibb province, a tribal meeting was held, began a campaign calling for public mobilization and support of fronts.

The Participants affirmed the continuation of steadfastness and readiness to support the fronts.

During the meeting, a call was made to join the ranks of the army and the people’s committees and gain the honor of defending the homeland, its security, and stability.

They indicated that the continued mobilization and support of fronts enhance the achievement of victories, the defeat of aggressors, and stopping the siege.