President al-Mashat meets with UN envoy to Yemen

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, held talks on Friday met with the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, via a video call.

Al-Mashat discussed the strenuous efforts being made by the UN envoy to reach peace in Yemen.

The President affirmed to Griffiths his great keenness in the success of all efforts and endeavors aiming to stop the aggression and lift the siege imposed on the Yemeni people.

He stressed the importance of working on achieving concrete steps in the humanitarian and economic sides, where will lead to the success of any peace talks.

Al-Mashat welcomed the efforts of the UN envoy, stressing his keenness to continue supporting all good efforts in a way that protects the full rights of the Yemeni people and contributes to the success of the desired peace process in Yemen.