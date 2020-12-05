Dec. 4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 78 violations committed by the aggressive Saudi-led coalition forces and mercenaries. This includes the launching of 4 raids on Al-50th Street, the hovering of 13 espionage drones over the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, 50th Street, and Kilo-16. It also conducted 17 violations with missile and artillery bombardment and 43 violations using diverse weapons.

In Saada, a citizen was wounded by Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area in the Munabeh district, and 3 raids were launched by the aggressor on the Al-Zahir district as well as 4 raids on the Baqim district.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggression conducted 5 raids on Majzar and Majdhal areas. It also targeted a mobile tower owned by “MTN” company in the Al-Wa’eel Mukhlq area in Al-Abdiya district.

Moreover, the US-Saudi aggressor launched a raid on Sanaa International Airport.

In Al-Jawf, warplanes of the coalition of aggression launched 4 raids on the Al-Aqsa area in Al-Hazm district and Al-Khanjar area in the Khub Al-Sha`af district.