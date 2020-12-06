Dec. 5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, 9 civilians were wounded, one of them was subjected to serious injuries, as a result of the Saudi artillery shelling of the Al-Raqo area in the Munabeh district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 113 violations committed by the aggressor, including the launch of a raid using a combat UAV on Al-Faza area, an attempt to infiltrate in Al-Jabaliya, the hovering of 5 warplanes in the airspace of Kilo-16, Al-Mazhar, 50th Street, while 15 spy drones were spotted over the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, 50th Street, Kilo-16, Al-Mudhar, Haiss, and Al-Durayhimi.

Also, 15 violations were conducted by artillery shells and 75 breaches using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the Saudi-American aggression launched two raids on the Medghal district.

In Asir, the US-backed aggressive Saudi-led coalition launched a raid on Mjaza.

Moreover, the aggressor carried out a raid on the Al-Shorfa area near the Saudi southern province of Najran.