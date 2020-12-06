HR condemns continued aggression’s violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Human Rights Ministry on Saturday strongly condemned the continued violations of the Stockholm agreement by the aggression coalition in Hodeida province.

The ministry stated that the aggression coalition continues to bomb the capital Sana’a and other provinces, killing and injuring civilians, including children and women, an official source reported.

The Ministry of Human Rights renewed its call on the international community to save the principles and human rights, laws, resolutions, and treaties from the indifference of the countries of aggression.

It also called on the international community and the United Nations to break the shameful silence that kills the Yemeni people and condemn the bombing of Yemen’s neighborhoods, homes, and markets as well as terrorizing civilians.

The Ministry of Human Rights reminded the United Nations of its reports confirming the existence of the biggest humanitarian disaster as a result of aggression and blockade, and that a child dies every ten minutes in Yemen as a result of malnutrition.

The Ministry held the aggression coalition fully responsible for the crimes and violations against the Yemeni people, affirming its commitment to international standards in monitoring and documenting violations and crimes of aggression.