SCMCHA secretary general meets heads of Swish, Spanish MSF

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) met here on Saturday with the heads of Swiss and Spanish doctors without borders (MSF).

In the meeting, Abdulmohsen Tawoos reviewed the activities of the Swiss and Spanish MSF and the basic needs and medical interventions provided by the MSF to support the health sector in Yemen.

Tawoos urged MSF officials to expand the organization’s activities and interventions in many medical specialties, noting that Yemen is in an exceptional situation in light of the continuing aggression.

He stressed the need for continued coordination between the SCMCHA and MSF to ensure the success of the organization’s activities and health interventions.

In return, the heads of the Swiss and Spanish Doctors Without Borders affirmed their keenness to expand the organization’s activities and interventions to ensure the continued provision of medical and humanitarian services.