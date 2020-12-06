Saudi Bombardment Against Saada Results in Severe Damage to Property

YemenExtra

Today, Sunday, the Saudi army targeted several villages in the two districts near the Yemeni-Saudi border, Shada and Baqim, in the Saada governorate.

Massive damage was caused to citizens’ properties as a result of the Saudi bombing with missiles and shells, which targeted the villages within the districts of Shada and Baqim.

Saada governorate is constantly exposed to Saudi aerial and ground shelling, leaving dozens of killed and wounded among civilians as a result, in addition to destroying citizens’ homes, farms, and public facilities.