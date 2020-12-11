Dec. 10: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed after he was targeted by the Saudi border guards in the Al-Raqo area within Munabeh, near the border.

Moreover, the Saudi warplanes launched a number of two raids on the properties of the civilians in the Jalha area, district of Munabeh, and Saudi missile and artillery bombardments targeted separate areas in Razih bordering district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 170 violations committed by the aggressors, including the hovering of 29 spy drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, Al-Tuhita, and Al-Jabaliya. 38 violations were conducted through artillery bombing, and more than 100 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, 4 Saudi airstrikes targeted the district of Serwah.

In the Sanaa governorate, the US-backed Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched a raid on the Naqeel Al-Farda in Nehm district.