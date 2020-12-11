Despite aggression, life wheel turns in Yemen: Revolution leader

YemenExtra

Revolution leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi has said that the wheel of life turns in Yemen despite the unjust aggression and siege.

Marriage ceremonies have been held in the country since the beginning of the aggression and never stops, Abdul Malik al-Houthi said on Wednesday in his speech in a collective wedding of 3300 brides and grooms organized by the General Authority of Zakat in the capital Sana’a.

He went on to say “This mass wedding is a message to the aggression coalition, that is we will continue our lives in every area of life, in spite of your aggression and your crimes.”

Since the start of the aggression, the Yemeni people, relying on the Almighty Allah, have fought in the battlefields and in all fields of life as well, he said.

Al-Houthi praised the efforts made by the General Authority of Zakat to hold the wedding, noting that paying Zakat contributes to solving problems and strengthening brotherhood, stability, and social cohesion among the Yemeni people.

Zakat is the alternative to the need for foreign aid organizations that work according to some political agendas, he said.

Finally, he congratulated all the brides and grooms taking part in the wedding.

Source: Saba