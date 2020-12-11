Yemen, UNDP discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation

YemenExtra

The Minister of Planning discussed here on Tuesday with the Deputy Regional Director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it to serves common interests between the two sides.

Abdulaziz al-Kumaim and Nahid Hussein reviewed issues related to the progress in implementing projects funded by the UNDP in Yemen and the projects to be implemented in the future.

Al-Kumaim affirmed the Government’s keenness to provide all available facilities to enable the UNDP to carry out its tasks in Yemen.