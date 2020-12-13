A Meeting to Discuss the Oil Crisis Resulted by the Saudi Aggression

YemenExtra

A meeting was held earlier today, Sunday, in Sana’a, between the Minister of Oil and Minerals, Ahmed Dars, and the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdul Mohsen Tawoos.

In the meeting, they discussed the Saudi-led aggressive continuation of detaining oil tankers.

The meeting stressed that the arbitrary measures practiced by the aggressors exacerbate the suffering of the Yemeni people and cause great financial losses.

The Minister of Oil referred to the catastrophic situation that has been resulted as a result of Saudi prevention to let oil tankers enter the port of Hodeidah, despite obtaining permits from the United Nations.

Tawoos stressed that the Council is putting efforts to communicate and coordinate with the United Nations to release oil derivative ships to alleviate the suffering of citizens, prevent the worsening of the oil crisis and ensure the continuation of services.

Moreover, he called on the United Nations to do pressurize the aggressive Saudi-led coalition to allow entry of ships.