A Protest Stand to Denounce Crimes of Aggression in Provinces of Yemen

Several protest gatherings were held on Friday in Provinces of Yemen denouncing the continuation of the Saudi-American-UAE aggression and blockade.

The participants denounced the crimes of aggression against the Yemeni people, under a flawed international silence.

They pointed out that the continuation of the crimes of aggression is the responsibility of the international community and human rights organizations.

The statement also condemned the speed of some Arab countries to normalize with the Zionist entity