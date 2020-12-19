YOC carries out standing protest

YemenExtra

Yemen’s Oil Company (YOC) organized on Friday a standing protest in front of the United Nations office in the capital Sana’a to denounce the continued detention of oil derivative ships by the Aggression coalition.

Participants held signs reading”‘United Nations’ Achievement: From Covering Up Piracy Crimes and Misleading Public Opinion to Legalizing the Organized Plunder of Crude Oil Revenues.”

Attended by the executive director of YOC, Ammar al-Adrue’e, YOC official spokesman Essam al-Mutawakel confirmed the aggression coalition is still holding ten oil derivative ships ’till today’.

Al-Mutawakel said one ship that has been detained eight and a half months cost fines about 5, 500,000 dollars, which is equivalent to the value of the shipment.

He noted the United Nations is unable to implement the Sweden agreement and has become a participant in the blockade and aggression against the Yemeni people.

The company’s spokesman called on the United Nations to do its humanitarian duty and return to the point of neutrality, as it is now on the side of aggression

He called for the opening of Sana’a International Airport and Hodeida port, calling on the free world to continue to stand by the Yemeni people, who have been under aggression for six years.