Dec. 18: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada governorate, a citizen was killed by the shooting of the Saudi border guards that targeted the Shada district, near the border. In addition, a citizen was injured as a result of Saudi bombardment using shells and missiles on the same aforementioned region.

Moreover, Saudi shelling, by missile and artillery shells, targeted separate areas in the bordering district of Razih.

In Hajjah governorate, a Saudi airstrike targeted the city of Haradh.

In Asir, a US-Saudi raid was conducted on Majaza region.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, more than 16 shells targeted the center and north of the Al-Jah area in the Beit Al-Faqih district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced earlier today that the forces of aggression committed 254 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, explaining that among the violations were the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jah, the launching of 9 raids by combat UAV on Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhita, in addition to the hovering of 21 spy drones over the regions of Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita, Al-Faza, 50th Street, and Kilo-16.

Moreover, a number of 45 violations were carried out with missile and artillery shelling, and 180 violations were conducted using diverse weapons.