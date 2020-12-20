FM refutes allegations of Saudi representative to Security Council

YemenExtra

Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Sunday refuted the claims of Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the United Nations that the Salvation Government’s armed forces had targeted vital interests in the Saudi depth, and threatened the trade sector therein.

This came in a letter he sent to President of the Security Council for December 2020, Jerry Matjila.

The foreign minister confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s representative to the United Nations ignored that the Kingdom had led an aggressive military coalition for nearly six years, which caused the killing and displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians.

Sharaf affirmed that the Salvation Government and the armed forces are exercising their natural right to self-defense, which is guaranteed in the international law, the United Nations Charter and divine laws.

He pointed out that the armed forces target military places and vital economic facilities that move the mechanism of aggression while being keen to avoid targeting civilians.

In the letter, the foreign minister reiterated the desire of the Supreme Political Council and the National Salvation Government to enter into a real and integrated peace process through serious and courageous steps to stop the aggression and lift the siege.

He called on Saudi Arabia to sit at the negotiating table to discuss all issues and problems of concern to the two countries and establish neighborhood relations based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs so as to contribute to enhancing the security and stability in the region.