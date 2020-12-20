Dec. 19: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Al-Hodeidah, the aggressors committed 121 violations, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhita, the hovering of a warplane in the airspace of Haiss as well as 14 spy drones over the Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita, Al-Faza, 50th Street, Kilo-16, and Al-Durayhimi. In addition, 16 of the violations were carried out by shelling various areas, with a number of 103 missiles and shells, while 85 breaches were conducted using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the Saudi-led aggression launched a raid on the Mahliya district.

In Hajjah, the aggressor carried out two raids on Haradh district.

In Saada, a Saudi shelling was carried out against the Qutaber area, near the border.

Moreover, the Saudi-led air force launched a raid on the Majaza area, near the Saudi province of Asir.